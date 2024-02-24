Gwen Stefani reveals which of her old No Doubt songs makes her ‘throw up'

No Doubt was formed in 1985 but Stefani left for her solo career in 2005

Gwen Stefani can’t bring herself to listen to the music she made with her former band No Doubt.

During her appearance on the Audacity Check-In show last week, the 54-year-old singer explained that the songs – most of which are over two decades old – remind her of a time in her life she’d rather forget.

“I can’t listen to a lot of the songs because they speak so clearly to me. And it’s like, you know, you have regrets, you have mistakes you’ve made. And most of the songs are about that,” she reflected.

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker admitted that there is one particular song that makes her “throw up in [her] mouth” – the song she wrote about her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“If I do Ex-Girlfriend, even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth,” she said, elaborating, “Just knowing exactly where I was in that moment to write that song and what I know now? It’s just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It just brings you back.”

That said, the Voice judge doesn’t mind performing the songs live because it’s “not the songs” that matter but the “new people every night” and the way “they’re receiving the songs.”

“I can’t believe I was chosen to have this life because it’s such an incredible way to express yourself and to know yourself. And the songs to that,” Stefani concluded.

No doubt was formed in 1986 and rose to fame in the late ‘90s.

However, the band faced turbulence when Stefani launched into her solo career in 2005. They finally disbanded in 2015 and stayed broken up until announcing a reunion show as well as a Coachella performance.