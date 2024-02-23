Gear up for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ reunion at SAG Awards 2024

The Devil Wears Prada stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt and they will reunite after 18 years

The Devil Wears Prada reunion is going to be a feast for the fans as Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are slated to present the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The three celebrated women will share the stage 18 years after the release of the iconic 2006 film.

Recently, in a joint interview, the Oppenheimer star and Hathaway, both 41, opened up about working together in the film which turned 18 years old.

Though Streep, 74, did not join the duo, the two still exuded nostalgia by exchanging some evergreen quotes, such as, "Is there some reason that my coffee isn’t here? Has she died or something?" and "Can you please spell ‘Gabbana’?".

In addition to the highly acclaimed ladies from the comedy-drama film, a star-studded lineup of presenters includes two-time SAG Award Winner Idris Elba, who will open the ceremony, and Friends star Jennifer Aniston.



Moreover, Robert Downey Jr., Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie and many others luminaries from the industry will join the glitzy award night as presenters on Saturday.

The SAG-AFTRA ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Last year the SAG Awards was streamed on Netflix’s YouTube and social media channels, reaching nearly 1.5 million viewers.