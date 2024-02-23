Rihanna, A$AP Rocky board boat to Venice getaway vacation with PDA

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky seemed to have a lovely time on their getaway vacation in Venice, Italy.
The 36-year-old pop star got help from her rapper boyfriend, 35, getting onboard a luxury boat for a swift ride along the Grand Canal.
The couple showed off their love for eachother with slight PDA, with A$AP Rocky, with birth name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, getting handsy with the singer.
The music giant was donning a long, black leather coat with ivory lambskin and fringe inner lining, with a cream mini skirt with an asymmetric, white lace hemline underneath.
Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky went for a darker, more elegant look, with a black suit, gray shirt, and black tie.
The rapper, who is a New York native, arranged his dark hair in his traditional elaborate take on classic cornrows.
The father-of-two, who shares sons RZA, two in May, and Riot, almost six months, with the songstress, completed his look with sleek oval-shaped sunglasses.
The couple took their children with them on the elegant date.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first romantically linked in the early 2010s, when the rapper also served as the opening act during the North American leg of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.
Kings Of Leon's tour unveiled after joining forces with Capitol Records
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker indulge in meat-free thai cuisine down under
‘Only Murders in the Building’ casted other actors including Molly Shannon
Gina Rodriguez talks about her son’s difficult moment in NICU
Austin Butler addresses intense method for portraying his role in upcoming Dune movie after Elvis
Eva Mendes' pens children's book amid flashback photo release with daughter