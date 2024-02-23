Rihanna, A$AP Rocky board boat to Venice getaway vacation with PDA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoy vacation in italy

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky seemed to have a lovely time on their getaway vacation in Venice, Italy.



The 36-year-old pop star got help from her rapper boyfriend, 35, getting onboard a luxury boat for a swift ride along the Grand Canal.

The couple showed off their love for eachother with slight PDA, with A$AP Rocky, with birth name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, getting handsy with the singer.

The music giant was donning a long, black leather coat with ivory lambskin and fringe inner lining, with a cream mini skirt with an asymmetric, white lace hemline underneath.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky went for a darker, more elegant look, with a black suit, gray shirt, and black tie.

The rapper, who is a New York native, arranged his dark hair in his traditional elaborate take on classic cornrows.

The father-of-two, who shares sons RZA, two in May, and Riot, almost six months, with the songstress, completed his look with sleek oval-shaped sunglasses.

The couple took their children with them on the elegant date.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first romantically linked in the early 2010s, when the rapper also served as the opening act during the North American leg of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.