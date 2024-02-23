Meghan Markle launches UK ‘animal rescue home’ amid new career options

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle dedicated to a late “beloved friend” something he would have wanted the most.



Meghan Markle initiated a new wing of a London animal charity Mayhew, announcing the grand opening via video-link.

The Duchess of Sussex paid a heart-warming tribute to her late "beloved friend" Oli Juste while addressing the audience of the grand reveal.

Meghan Markle opened up how she felt of the dog trainer's sudden death in January 2022, talking to her gathered friends and family at Mayhew where the Oli Juste wing was opened.

“On Wednesday, UK-based animal rescue Mayhew Animal Home opened a new wing in their London facility to transform the Home, providing wonderful spaces for enrichment, training and therapy,” the Duchess said at the event, which was also documented on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new website.

She further added, “The Wing, named in honour of Oli Juste, will provide greater care for dogs in need, and was dedicated in memory of the renowned dog trainer and animal behaviourist by his friend Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

The Sussex website featured the opening ceremony with a picture of Meghan Markle crouching down to pet a dog while donning a beige coat, during a visit to the rescue home in north west London.

“A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful team at Mayhew who have worked tirelessly to bring this dream to life,” Megha n said to Mr Juste's friends and family in her video message.

“It was so important to find a way to celebrate Oli's memory in a manner that he would have loved. Mayhew is a beacon of hope for those in need and a shining example of what can be achieved when we work together,” she continued.

The website further reflects the Duchess and late Juste’s dedication to dogs and their welfare, and how the new Oil Juste wing will come in handy for their cause.

“The Oli Juste Wing is a testament to his unwavering love and commitment to our furry friends, and will improve the lives of countless animals, reminding us all of the power of compassion, connection, and care,” the website states.