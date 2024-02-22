Nicola Peltz Beckham expresses her elation for marrying a family man

Nicola Peltz Beckham has recently expressed her elation after her husband Brooklyn Beckham wants to be a father.
Speaking to Nylon, the actress and model revealed her parenting journey with husband, whom she tied the knot in 2022.
“I love that he really wants to be a dad,” said the 29-year-old.
Nicola told the outlet, “She wants a big family.”
Brooklyn, who is the son of Victoria and David Beckham, grew up in a big family, is oldest of four siblings. Nicola was also raised in a big family of eight.
In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Brooklyn stated, “I could have had kids yesterday.”
“Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do,” remarked the 24-year-old.
Brooklyn continued, “And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad.”
Earlier this month, Nicola discussed about the significance of being around with family in a new interview with Byrdie.
She pointed out, “Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart. I’m so close to mine and Brooklyn’s family and I think there’s no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system.”
“It’s such a blessing, and I never take it for granted,” she added.
