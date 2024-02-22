Inside Travis Kelce’s $16k Valentines gift package for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift $7k worth of roses alone

Travis Kelce splashed over $16,000 on girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Valentine’s Day gift package.

Though the power couple’s busy schedules didn’t allow them to spend the Day of Love with each other, Kelce still went all out for his gift.

Per a new report by The US Sun, the NFL star spent over $16,000 on his gift package for his international pop sensation girlfriend, which included $7,000 in flowers alone.

A source spilled to the outlet that Kelce gave Swift a $3,020 Daum Eternal Crystal Rose sculpture made of 24-karat gold.

But that wasn’t all.

The two-time Super Bowl champ further surprised the Love Story songstress with a vibrant hot pink arrangement worth $2,100 as well as a V-day classic: a Venus et Fleur Round Grandoise arrangement worth $2,199.

“Travis knows what she likes and is always wanting to send her lots of nice flowers. Taylor can have the little rose sculpture with her all the time,” the source said.

The extravagant gift package also included the perfect travel accessories from Dior, Bottega Veneta, Celine, and Hermès.

“[Kelce] wanted to show her how much he cares about her and the upcoming months to come as they will travel together all over the world,” the source noted.

Recently, the Chiefs’ tight end met up with Swift in Australia, where she is currently performing for the Eras Tour.

The couple were spotted on a zoo date, hand-feeding kangaroos and meeting koalas in a Sydney zoo.