MGK’s new song reveals heartbreaking story behind blackout tattoo

MGK previously said that he got the blackout ink ‘for spiritual purposes only’

Machine Gun Kelly’s blackout tattoo has a heartbreaking story behind it.

Fans were disappointed when the 33-year-old rapper debuted his new ink on his Instagram – which covered up all his old body art on his torso and arms – “for spiritual purposes,” per his caption.

However, MGK actually delved into the heartbreaking story behind the new tats in his recent track, Don’t Let Me Go released Wednesday.



Also read: Machine Gun Kelly shows off TOTAL BLACKOUT with new body tattoo



In the song, MGK – born Colson Baker – admitted that he got the tattoo after suffering a “breakdown.”

“Lately my thought eating me alive / laid in the bed thinking maybe the hate’ll finally go away if I’m not alive,” he raps over a piano melody.

He continues, “Wish I didn’t listen just like I wish they would understand me one time / I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line / Everything’s just fine.”

“Slippin’ again, there I go slippin’ again, I’m actin’ different again…” he further reflects.



In the emotional track, the I Think I’m Okay hitmaker goes on to address his relationship with fiancé Megan Fox, which suffered ups and downs after she experienced a pregnancy loss.



He even expressed his regret over not being supportive of her during this great tragedy.

At one point in the song, he reflects “How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?”

MGK has previously expressed his pain over the miscarriage in another track Twin Fame released 2022.



Also read: Megan Fox shares 'tragic' insights into miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly

Meanwhile, Fox admitted to being inspired by her fiancé to open up about her experiences in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.