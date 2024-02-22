Jordan North ‘shocked’ over abrupt exit from Radio 1: Report

Jordan North was in for a shock as the news of his departure from Radio 1 was announced without his knowledge causing some drama behind the scenes.

North, 34, who was a presenter for the Going Home show for a decade, was revealed to be stepping down to replace Roman Kemp as the Capital Breakfast host. Meanwhile, Jamie Laing, 35, will take his place next to radio co-host Vick Hope.

After the news broke last week, North was reportedly unaware that his exit was to be revealed without asking him first.

Sources told The Mirror has claimed that the news was a “shock to him” as information about the departure “was issued without his knowledge in chaotic scenes.”

Moreover, there were already tensions behind the scenes concerning North’s exit “for months” since the radio host expressed his desire to leave.

“Conversations were going back and forth between Jordan’s people and the top people at the BBC for months, and over time they deteriorated,” the source said. “Once he formally requested to leave, that was it – he was off air, immediately.”

The insider added, “It's a shame it ended on such a bad note after 10 years.”