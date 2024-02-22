King Charles III emotional as supportive messages and cards bring tears

King Charles III has opened up about the overwhelming support he has received following his cancer diagnosis, expressing how the messages and cards have moved him to tears.



Resuming his official duties on Wednesday, the monarch engaged in his first face-to-face meetings since his medical condition was disclosed.



The king's schedule included an audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a session of the Privy Council, signifying his return to work.

The meeting with Sunak at Buckingham Palace marked the resumption of their regular weekly discussions regarding governmental matters.

Preceding his meeting with the prime minister, he held an in-person session of the Privy Council at the royal residence.

Notable attendees included Penny Mordaunt, the Lord President of the Council, and several other ministers who are privy counsellors.

During their encounter, Sunak conveyed support to the king, stating, "We're all behind you. The country is behind you."

In response, Charles expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received, revealing that the messages and cards had deeply touched him.

The king, who has been managing his state papers behind the scenes, commenced outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer just over two weeks ago.

This follows a recent hospitalization for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which the cancer diagnosis was uncovered.

Amidst these health challenges, Charles's daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, is undergoing recovery from major abdominal surgery.

However, she is not expected to resume official duties until after Easter, adding to the complexities facing the royal family in 2024.