Sylvester Stallone explains why he decided to relocate to Florida

Sylvester Stallone opens up about his big decision to move to Florida on his reality show

Sylvester Stallone has recently dished why he made the big decision to move to Florida with his wife and three daughters.

During the latest episode of The Family Stallone season 2, the Rambo star said, “After long, hard consideration, your mother and I have decided, time to move on and leave the state of California permanently, and we’re going to go to Florida.”

Then actor’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone spoke to her daughters, saying, “It’s an empty nest. I need to change it up.”

In a confessional interview, Jennifer explained, “I raised all three of our daughters in California. Everything’s a memory to me, memories of them not being there anymore. So, I needed a big change, and Sly went along with it.”

Sylvester also mentioned he never loved the idea of relocating in his confessional.

“We have a lot of roots in California, so it’s not an easy transition to Florida. But Jennifer really had her heart set on it. I gave in,” added the actor.

Elsewhere on the show, Sylvester met up with his Lords of Flatbush co-stars Jon Lovitz and Henry Winkler for what he called “my true farewell”.

“The thing is, I don’t want to shake things up, but I know my wife wants big adventure,” stated the actor.

Speaking to Jennifer, the Rocky star questioned whether “it’s the right move to leave California for Florida”.

He remarked, “This has great ramifications. Let’s say it doesn’t work out, now what? The house that we love that, we had built, gone.”

“No matter how I’m feeling, I owe it to Jen to go through this move,” concluded the actor.