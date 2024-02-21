Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid ‘openly talking’ about marriage: Report

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been romantically linked since October 2023

Bradley Cooper is ready to settle down and have kids with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Just four months after sparking their romance, the 49-year-old actor is already shopping for rings and may be even a bassinet, per a new report by Closer Magazine.

An insider told the outlet that the Hangover star feels he “hit the jackpot” with the supermodel.

“He’s now openly talking about ring shopping and saying she’s The One. It’s a shock for his friends because they never saw this coming,” they claimed.

The tipster noted that both Cooper and Hadid are “open about wanting to settle down and have more kids.”

Notably, Cooper already shares a daughter with ex Irina Shayk while Hadid is a mother to 3-year-old daughter Khai whom she shares with former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

Last year in October, the pair were spotted together for the first time getting dinner together in New York City.

Over the next few months, the lovebirds have vacationed together multiple times, and the Maestro actor even brought a house close to her family farm in Pennsylvania.



“If they continue at this rate, they’ll be moving in together very soon and Bradley will be proposing,” the insider said.