Bradley Cooper takes major step in rumoured relationship with Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid both have strong ties to Pennsylvania

Bradley Cooper has bought a home close to Gigi Hadid’s family farm in Pennsylvania

Just two months after sparking romance speculations with the 28-year-old model, the Hangover star, 48, bought a home near her mother Yolanda’s $4 million horse farm in New Hope, Pennsylvania, per a new report by Page Six.

Located 70 miles from Manhattan, New Hope is renowned for its “historical architecture, galleries, restaurants, shops, a promenade along the river, a steam railroad, and a playhouse in an old mill,” per the NY Times.

But the beauty of the area wasn’t the only factor at play in Cooper’s decision.

Just last week, a source said about the lovebirds, “Their relationship is on steroids. It’s getting serious very quickly.”

Hence, it made sense for the notable Eagles fan to move closer to the place with which his rumoured flame has so many familial ties.

She and sister Bella stayed on Yolanda’s farm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supermodel also bought her own house near New Hope with ex Zayn Malik, which is also where she gave birth to her 3-year-old daughter, Khai.

Similarly, Cooper’s connections to the Keystone State also run deep; he was born in Abington Township near Philadelphia, having re-visited just last month for his high school reunion.

His blockbuster film, Silver Linings Playbook, was also shot in Delaware County, narrating the story of a man returning to his parents’ Philadelphia home.

Venturing beyond the big screen, Cooper inaugurated his new Philly-based food truck, Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks just last week, where Hadid also showed up in support.