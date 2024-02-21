Austin Butler talks about hardships he faced while filming 'Dune'

Austin Butler talked about the difficult conditions he had to perform in his role as Dune.



The 32-year-old actor discussed what it was like to work on the scorching-hot sets of Denis Villeneuve's science fiction film.

According to Austin, who plays Feyd-Rautha, the ruthless nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in Dune: Part 2, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly admitted, “It was 110 degrees and so hot. I had the bald cap on, and it was between two soundstages that were just these grey boxes of 200-foot walls and sand.”

He added, “It became like a microwave. There were people passing out from heat stroke. And that was just my first week.”

The Oscar contender, though, considered the challenging circumstances a "bonding experience."

“It really bonds the entire crew. There’s something so humbling about being in such an uncomfortable environment,” he added.

Denis also sighed with relief that the two Dune films weren't shot back-to-back.

“Both movies were made in very harsh conditions, and it’s very physically taxing, so to have a break in between them was a blessing. My first thought was to shoot both movies back to back together, but now I think I would have died,” he explained.