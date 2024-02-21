Meghann Fahy and White Lotus co-star Leo Woodall go public with relationship

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall's tease relationship status on Instagram.

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have officially confirmed their romantic relationship.

The duo, known for their roles in the HBO dramedy The White Lotus, announced their status as a couple via a social media post on Tuesday.

The star, aged 33, took to her platform to share a snapshot of the pair strolling arm in arm towards a prominent red building, their identities obscured as they faced away from the camera.

In the photo, Fahy sported a laid-back look, donning a navy blue sweatshirt featuring the logo of 'Pizza Shark Cape Cod' on the back. She paired it with cuffed straight-leg jeans and black sneakers.

Instead of a verbose caption, Meghann opted for a minimalist approach, adorning the photo with smiley face, pizza slice, and blue heart emojis while tagging Leo.

He responding to her post, Leo questioned, "Who is he?!"

Fans expressed their excitement over the couple's confirmation, with one enthusiastically declaring, "HARD LAUNCH FINALLY!!!!" Another admirer confessed, "Oh my god so jealous lol, happy for you two! He’s gorgeous."

Comedian Heather McMahon chimed in, writing, "Love this for you honey."