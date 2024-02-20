Amy Robach offers insight into ‘beautiful’ relationship with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach reflects on her relationship with T.J. Holmes on their podcast

Amy Robach has recently shared insight into her “beautiful” relationship with T.J. Holmes as a couple.



Speaking on the latest episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast, Robach recalled, “Once we had our fight, non-fight, whatever it was, and we had to listen to that thing five times, get it up, see and hear the reaction to it.”

“I really felt like I had a shift,” continued Robach.

She mentioned, “I saw myself in a different way. I saw you in a different way. I saw us in a different way and I felt intentional in a way I hadn't before.”

Reflecting on the shift to their relationship after the podcast last month, Robach remarked, “I really, we've had a really beautiful stretch.”

“It's good to recognise the good times,” she pointed out.

Robach added, “We all point out the bad times, but when you could say, 'Hey, we're doing great.' It's good to be able to say that to someone.”



Earlier in January, Robach and Holmes got into an argument over their communication issues on their podcast.

Following this episode, the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts confirmed in an Instagram Reel they were still together.

However, during this episode, Robach revealed Holmes celebrated her 51st birthday together in New York City and New Orleans.

“We were there for three nights; every night we were in bed and I would say asleep by 10:30,” she noted.

Robach further said, “The great thing about that, and this is again, I sound so old, is that we were able to continue to get up early” for 6 a.m. morning run.