Julia Samuel, Prince George's godmother, suffers skiing accident in French Alps

Distinguished psychotherapist Julia Samuel, renowned for her work with the rich and famous, finds herself grappling with her own physical setback following a serious ski accident in the French Alps.

Julia a close confidante of the late Princess Diana and godmother to Prince George, sustained a significant shoulder injury during a holiday trip to Courchevel with her extended family last week.



Speaking about the incident, Julia, a member of the Guinness banking family, revealed, "The first morning of my holiday, I fell over nothing and busted my shoulder."

Currently immobilized in a brace, she shared, "I've got ten pins in it and I can't really move."

Throughout her career, Julia has been a pillar of support for the Royal Family, notably with Prince William serving as the Royal Patron of Child Bereavement UK, the charity she founded.

Now, as she focuses on her recovery, her resilience and strength continue to resonate within her circle and beyond.

Despite sustaining a broken shoulder during the incident, Julia has adopted a psychological technique to emotionally distance herself from the trauma.

Referring to her injured shoulder as "Trudy," she explains, "All the family give our injuries alter egos so we can talk about them freely."

Memories of past tragedies on the slopes resurface, including the 1988 avalanche in the Alps that claimed the life of Major Hugh Lindsay, a close friend of King Charles.

Patti Palmer-Tomkinson, another member of the royal ski party, suffered serious leg injuries during the same incident.

Despite the dangers, the King and other group members managed to ski to safety before being airlifted off the mountain.