Justin Timberlake lands in hot water AGAIN after Zoe Gregory cheating allegations

Justin Timberlake in trouble again after cheating allegations: Deets inside

Justin Timberlake has landed in hot water again after former Playboy Bunny Zoe Gregory claimed the singer cheated on Cameron Diaz in the early 2000s.



Gregory spilled the beans about her hookup with Timberlake at a party at Hugh Hefner's Playboy mansion in her new memoir, From Britain to Bunny.

Recalling the party, Gregory told DailyMail, “Justin didn't want to look like a wimp. We both got in the grotto and we both got our kit off and we ended up fooling around.”

The British star however mentioned that they didn't sleep together, but they “made out”.

“I just wanted to tick him off my list, to be honest. It was literally a five-minute thing and from what I can remember, he was decent,” she said about Timberlake, who dated Diaz from 2003 to 2007.

Gregory also shared, “I was so scared of getting caught that I couldn't continue for too long.”

“Before it could go any further, we both put our clothes back on and said goodbye,” she added.

Earlier, Britney Spears disclosed they both on each other during their teen romance in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

Not only that, the singer also mentioned Timberlake convinced her to have an abortion in her tell-all book.

Meanwhile, months after her book release, Spears issued an apology to Timberlake she “offended” with her memoir.