Linda Hamilton gets candid about returning to Terminator franchise

Linda Hamilton on why she's not interested in Terminator franchise

Linda Hamilton has recently revealed she’s no longer interested to return for Terminator reboot.



Speaking to Business Insider, Linda, who played Sarah Connor last in Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019, said, “I'm done. I'm done. I have nothing more to say.”

“The story's been told, and it's been done to death,” remarked the 67-year-old.

Linda noted, “Why anybody would relaunch it is a mystery to me.”

“But I know our Hollywood world is built on relaunches right now,” she added.

During the interview, Linda shared her views on Sarah Connor being “an icon”.

“I truly feel like, and felt like, Sarah Connor is not an icon,” stated the Dante’s Peak actress.

Linda mentioned, “She's a woman in hell. She makes some really bad choices. She's not a good mother, she's a good fighter!”

“So, you sort of try to parse the details out and go 'Well, they respect her strength and her power, and I did create a warrior, but she's very imperfect. She's an imperfect person’,” pointed out the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Linda addressed her fans who likened her Terminator character with her real self.

“It was hard to sort of come to terms with all that and then just go, 'Okay, I can accept it,' because I've heard it now for so many years, people actually treat me like I saved the future,” quipped the actress.

Linda further said, “If you could see how utterly hapless, I am during my life and my daily life!”

“But it's pretty cute, and I have no complaints, it's delightful,” she concluded.