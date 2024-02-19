Hilary Swank explains how she came up with her twins’ moniker

Hilary Swank gets candid about her twins'name in a new interview

Hilary Swank has recently explained how she comes up with her twins’ name.

During an appearance on Today on February 18, the Million Dollar Baby star revealed her babies’ names Aya and Ohm, which she shared earlier this month.

Dishing how she and her husband Philip Schneider decided about this name, Hilary said, “Aya was a Syrian refugee we met in Lebanon. So, she was just this courageous, brave young girl full of life going through a really difficult time.”

“My husband and I were like, she’s so beautiful, what a great name,” continued the 49-year-old.

The Oscar winner then discussed about her son Ohm’s name.

“Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people, and that sounds very fitting,” stated Hilary.

Reflecting on her mom life, The Gift actress mentioned, “I think, you know, every mom I’ve heard say, ‘Oh, get ready to experience the greatest joy of your life,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, no I know what great joy feels like, I have five dogs. I get it.’”

“Then you have babies and you’re like, ‘I get it,’” she pointed out.

Hilary added, “The love is so expansive, it’s so joyous, and every single day I get to wake up and be with them is like my fullest purpose.”