Meghan Markle extending hand of friendship to Taylor Swift?

Meghan Markle wants to be Taylor Swift's friend in order to achieve her personal gains, claims a royal expert.

In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said that the Duchess of Sussex "is desperate to be Taylor’s friend."

Kinsey added that the former Suits actress 'bagged' the global music icon to appear for an interview on Archetypes.

The expert made another shocking claim that “Meghan attended the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, but she made sure that People Magazine knew she attended."

“It was important for Meghan to release to gossip sites here the she was there, she wanted people to know," she said.

"I think she wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing wise. Taylor went from villain to hero and I’m sure Meghan is looking at that transition and thinking, 'how can I do something similar?'" Kinsey said.