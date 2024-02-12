Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skipping Super Bowl because of Taylor Swift?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to skip the much-awaited 2024 Super Bowl Championship because of Taylor Swift's expected appearance in the big game, claim fans.

Several fans believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may feel 'overshadowed' by the global music icon's presence in the audience.

One fan wrote, "They know they cannot compete against Taylor Swift."

"Attempting to compete with Taylor Swift for air time was too much for her to handle," another chimed in.

However, Page Six reported that the California-based couple politely declined Las Vegas's match invitation because they are "busy preparing for their trip to Canada for their Invictus Games opening event next week."



Earlier, GB News shared that the former working royals are expected to travel to Canada for an event next week "to commemorate a year until the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler."

On the other hand, Swift has reportedly reached Las Vegas to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce and his team at the Super Bowl.