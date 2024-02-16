Christopher Nolan addresses Michael Caine’s absence from Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan shares reason of not casting Michael Caine in Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan has recently addressed Michael Caine’s absence from his Oscar-nominated movie, Oppenheimer.



Nolan, who did eight movies with Caine to date, spoke up about this issue after receiving the BFI Fellowship at the annual British Film Institute chairman’s dinner earlier this week.

Elaborating on why he didn’t cast Caine in Oppenheimer movie, the director shared, “Caine apparently told him, ‘Okay enough is enough’.”

“I had to go off on my own,” said the director.

Nolan mentioned, “I haven’t got Michael Caine, I’d better get Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Kenneth Branagh, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Cillian Murphy, Tom Conti, and hoped that all those greats would add up to one Michael Caine.”

The movie-maker remarked, “So many people have helped me, so many people have been there for me, in so many different ways.”

“I’m very moved to receive this, very moved by the presentation. This means the world to me,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy praised Nolan’s movies as “unique, boundary-pushing, singular, provocative, ambitious and unforgettable”, while presenting him the award.

Murphy noted, “He is a one in a million, a true legend, one of the greatest directors in the world.”

“It is a privilege of mine to know him, and to have worked with him so closely over the last 20 years. I have the utmost respect for him as an artist and a human being,” he stated.