‘Always knew’: Jennifer Lopez reflects getting back together with Ben Affleck

The long-time lovers finally tied the knot in 2022

Jennifer Lopez believes fate brought her back together with her soulmate Ben Affleck.

Two years into her marriage with Affleck, the pop icon reflected on how she found her way back to him after a two-decade-long journey following their breakup in 2004.

“I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life] and for whatever reasons that we needed to grow and do other things,” Lopez, 54, said on Thursdays episode of the Kyle and Jackie O Radio Show.

The couple, who finally tied the knot in 2022, dated in the early 2000s and were even briefly engaged in 2003. But they called things off the next year.

Lopez then went on to marry Marc Anthony a few months later, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, though they split up in 2014. Counting Affleck, Lopez has been married four times.

For this part, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2008 to 2018 and shares three children with her.

The entire time, though, Lopez admitted always knowing Affleck “was kind of the one.”

In a separate interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the On The Floor hitmaker reflected about her painful breakup with Affleck, noting, “I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew that. But it didn’t feel like we were going to make it. And so, it scared me.”

After spending years apart, the lovebirds unexpectedly reunited in 2021.

“I was like ‘I’m good on my own, I’m fine, I love my life’. And when you get to that place, I think that’s when the universe kind of opened up to me and was like, ‘OK now you’re ready,’” Lopez reflected.