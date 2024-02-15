Reason behind Kanye West posting Bianca Censori's expletive images explained

Kanye West has been in the news lately, not for his music, but rather for sharing derogatory photos of his wife Bianca Censori on social media.

According to an expert, the controversial rapper Ye, who now goes by Ye, flaunts the Yeezy designer's almost-naked photos to pique the jealousy of other men.

A body language expert concluded that the rapper is insecure and seeks validation based on his pattern of sharing photos and his recent outbursts.

Even though Kanye uses his wife's photos to show off her body, he frequently receives harsh criticism from users on social media, which he views as "demeaning."

Speaking with The Sun, Judi James said, “Kanye set out to create a mean and moody message to his critics.”

“He has wanted to enjoy this sense of a beautiful trophy wife, that will make other men envy him and what he has,” the expert added.

She continued: “But when he posts Bianca’s nearly nude poses and gets negative comments, he finds it demeaning. This is why he used terms like Superhero and King to describe himself.”

“Ironically, Bianca has fast become his Achilles' heel regarding the rising criticism he now responds to. We can see in the airport rant that Kanye feels insecure.”