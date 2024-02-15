Travis Barker's steamy Valentine's tribute to Kourtney sets hearts racing

Travis Barker serenaded his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, with a playful and rockstar-worthy Valentine's Day tribute on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Barker shared a series of photos showcasing Kourtney's beauty and their undeniable connection.



The post, captioned simply "Happy Valentine's Day my beautiful wife," featured a mix of throwback and recent images. One photo captured a young Kourtney with fiery red bikini, while another depicted the couple sharing a romantic moment on a beach, the ocean waves framing their silhouette.

Kourtney wasn't shy about returning the affection, commenting on the post with "Happy Valentine's Day, husband of my dreams." Their social media exchange quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, with fans gushing over their undeniable chemistry and playful spirit.

This isn't the first time the Blink-182 drummer has used his platform to declare his love for Kourtney. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2022, are known for their frequent public displays of affection, both on social media and during red-carpet appearances.

Their whirlwind romance, fueled by tattoos, PDA, and rock and roll anthems, continues to captivate fans and solidify their status as one of Hollywood's hottest couples.

While Kourtney is currently in Australia with their children while Travis tours with Blink-182, their social media exchange proves that distance can't dim their fiery romance.