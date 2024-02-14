IU teams up with DPR Ian for teaser of upcoming song from album The Winning

IU recently dropped a teaser video for her track Shopper from upcoming sixth-mini album, The Winning, starring DPR Ian on Wednesday, February 14.
The song will serve as a title track from the K-pop singer’s album alongside Holssi. The preview of the Shopper music video took viewers to an ordinary supermarket, that turned out to be a phenomenal escape later.
In the video, IU could be seen flaunting her Popsicle that said, 'Shopper.'
The clip is narrated by DPR Ian, who appeared in the trailer, noting: “There once was a shop. And it wasn’t just any shop. It was, in fact, extraordinary, with even more extraordinary items.”
The music video is scheduled for a release on February 20 along with her mini album, The Winning.
IU recently collaborated with NewJeans’ Hyein and Cho Won-sun for a music video for album cut Shh.
Scheduled for release on February 23, Shh is all set to star the Decision to Leave actress Tang Wei.
The Winning is a diversified album, including single Love Wins All, featuring BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V.
The mini-album will premiere ahead of her upcoming H.E.R world tour, featuring shows in Asia, Europe, and the US starting March 2024.
