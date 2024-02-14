 
Wednesday February 14, 2024
Entertainment

IU teams up with DPR Ian for teaser of upcoming song from album The Winning

The music video for title track Shopper from the album is set to release next week

By Nola Miller
February 14, 2024
IU collaborates with DPR Ian in upcoming track 'Shopper'

IU recently dropped a teaser video for her track Shopper from upcoming sixth-mini album, The Winning, starring DPR Ian on Wednesday, February 14.

The song will serve as a title track from the K-pop singer’s album alongside Holssi. The preview of the Shopper music video took viewers to an ordinary supermarket, that turned out to be a phenomenal escape later.

In the video, IU could be seen flaunting her Popsicle that said, 'Shopper.' 

The clip is narrated by DPR Ian, who appeared in the trailer, noting: “There once was a shop. And it wasn’t just any shop. It was, in fact, extraordinary, with even more extraordinary items.”

The music video is scheduled for a release on February 20 along with her mini album, The Winning.

IU recently collaborated with NewJeans’ Hyein and Cho Won-sun for a music video for album cut Shh.

Scheduled for release on February 23, Shh is all set to star the Decision to Leave actress Tang Wei.

The Winning is a diversified album, including single Love Wins All, featuring BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V. 

The mini-album will premiere ahead of her upcoming H.E.R world tour, featuring shows in Asia, Europe, and the US starting March 2024.