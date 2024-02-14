'The White Lotus' S3 commences filming in Thailand

'The White Lotus' embarks on Season 3 production.

Production for the highly-anticipated third season of HBO's acclaimed series The White Lotus has commenced, with cameras rolling in the scenic backdrop of Thailand.

The show's official Instagram account shared an exciting glimpse of the first day of filming, featuring a snapshot of the slate in use.

Captioned with enthusiasm, the post teases the creation of unforgettable experiences at #TheWhiteLotus and expresses eagerness to welcome new guests to the resort in Thailand.

This update follows the recent announcement of Blackpink singer Lisa's acting debut, taking on the role under her given name, Lalisa Manobal.

While specific plot details remain undisclosed, it has been revealed that the upcoming season will unfold at a new fictional White Lotus resort in Thailand, focusing on a fresh group of guests.

Production for the upcoming season boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Christian Friedel, and Parker Posey.

Additional cast members include Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravicius, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Sam Nivola, Scott Glenn, Julian Kostov, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Shalini Peiris.

Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role as spa manager Belinda from the first season set in a Hawaii White Lotus resort.

Series creator Mike White will continue to write and direct the season, although the number of episodes remains undisclosed at this time.