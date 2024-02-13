Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seemingly give shut up call to critics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised eyebrows with their latest stunt as they rebranded their official website, seemingly giving a shut up call to their critics who are demanding them to drop their royal titles.



The California-based couple's main online hub, previously known as archewell.com, was overhauled and rebranded sussex.com with the site name of "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest move, which comes after Harry's meeting with King Charles, suggests as they have no plan to be called Mr and Mrs.

Harry's decision, according to NewsWeek may prove to be a gamble as a prominent voice calling for the removal of the titles is Conservative lawmaker Bob Seely, who in December 2023 put forward a bill petitioning for the amendment of the Titles Deprivation Act of 1917, which would "deprive in certain circumstances Princes of their British Dignities and Titles."



In a piece of writing for the MailOnline prior to presenting his bill, which followed the publication of the highly controversial royal biography Endgame by Omid Scobie, Seely wrote of the Sussexes: "I believe it is time they dropped their titles—or were made to—and lived by their own talents, if they have any to speak of."



"The sooner the Duke and Duchess become just Mr and Mrs Sussex, the better for us all," the lawmaker added.



King Charles III's younger son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan's decision to formally use the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles in such an official capacity is likely to draw criticism in the UK , where the couple's popularity has plummeted in the years since their separation from the royal family.