Will Mark Ruffalo reprise Hulk role in Captain America: Brave New World?

Mark Ruffalo as Hulk in Disney+ series, She-Hulk

Mark Ruffalo will not be reuniting with the likes of Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford in the upcoming installment of Captain America.

The 13 Going On 30 alum ignited hope among fans when he confirmed his appearance as hulk in Captain America: Brave New World during a Q&A session at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday.

When moderator Anne Thompson quizzed about him reprising the role in the 2025 feature, to which he nodded his head and said, “Yeah.”

“It’s going to be great!” Ruffalo doubled down on his answer.

However, according to Variety, the actor misconstrued the question as if Brave New World was one of Marvel’s upcoming films, not that he was going to be in it.

The internet went into a frenzy after Ruffalo’s one-word answer made rounds on social media.

Fans anticipated Bruce Banner aka Hulk’s one-on-one confrontation with President Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross aka Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford.

Though, as it turns out, the dream confrontation would not be seeing light of the day anytime soon.