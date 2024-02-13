King Charles takes major risk to meet Prince Harry

Prince Harry, who took a solo flight to the UK from California to see his father after receiving a shocking phone call from him, reportedly forced the cancer-stricken King Charles to meet him.



The 75-year-old monarch, who could not risk having longer meetings with his estranged son, spent around 30 minutes with the Duke of Sussex.

The King, who's heartbroken and angry at Harry for his alleged betrayal to the Firm, was in tense while meeting the disgruntled royal as he was afraid making any request or asking him to return to the royal fold again as he knew his conversation could be leaked to the press.

King Charles, who still loves his son and wants him to give up his alleged mission to harm the monarchy, could not even share his feeling with the Duke due to his past experience.

The monarch personally called the Duke to inform about his health condition. And Harry responded in the same manner as he made a dash to the UK in an overnight flight.

Harry's "caring" move forced the King to spend some time with him even though all the palace's senior aides and members of the royal family were not in favour of his meeting with the royal as it could deteriorate his health if he flied into anger or emotions during the interaction.

The father-son duo brisk interaction sparked speculations about a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family and further meeting in the future.

"The meeting was a precautionary measure to keep the monarch "calm" amid his health condition," royal expert Robert Jobson The Sun, adding: "You don't want his blood pressure going up. The King's not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he's undergoing treatment. The best thing for him is calm."

"After the initial kiss and hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon, what issues are going to get raised? Things that will get your blood pressure rising."



Another expert Ingrid Seward spilled the royal tea, claiming that Prince Charles sees Harry's trip as nothing more than a "PR opportunity" and has "absolutely no interest" in reconciliation.

She also revealed Prince of Wales's reaction in conversation with The Sun, saying: "As far as William is concerned, he has absolutely no interest in speaking to Harry until Harry behaves like a gentleman and apologizes for the years of rudeness and slurs he has aimed at William and the Princess of Wales."