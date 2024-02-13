Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s PDA-filled Super Bowl weekend

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in early December

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had a very cosy and not-so-lowkey Super Bowl weekend.

Instead of joining gal pal Taylor Sift and her A-list Hollywood friends in her luxurious suite for Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday, Gomez chose to stay in with Blanco and friends, including Nicola Peltz Beckham, for an intimate viewing party.

Taking to her Instagram, the Calm Down songstress posted multiple photos from her Super Bowl 2024 weekend – all oozing sultry vibes.

At the viewing party, the lovebirds were snapped all wrapped up in each other’s arms while lounging on red velvet seats, with Blanco’s face buried in the satin cushions as Gomez appeared to be whispering something in his ear.



To watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off (and triumph over) the San Francisco 49ers, the Wizards of Waverly Place star rocked a casual chic look in a white camisole and loose gray pants.

She accessorised with a pair of thick gold hoops.

But that wasn’t all.

Gomez posted yet again, showing her PDA-filled comfy morning with Blanco as she hugged him from behind while he stood in front of the kitchen counter and prepared meatballs.

The carousel also included steamy snaps of the pair.



“My bes fwend,” Gomez captioned the post, prompting a comment from Blanco saying, “das my bes fwen.”