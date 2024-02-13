Cha Eun Woo sheds tears for 'lost love' in solo album ENTITY trailer

Cha Eun Woo gets emotional in ENTITY trailer

Cha Eun Woo recently dropped a brand new trailer for upcoming solo debut mini album ENTITY.

The 26-year-old K-pop singer previously shared the teaser poster, in which he showcased his emotions in a series of spoiler images.

In the teaser video, Cha Eun Woo could be seen shedding tears over lost love, sitting across from India Eisley, his rumored girlfriend.

ENTITY is set to take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions, promising a lifetime happiness to those ‘in love,’ as the album focuses on phrases like, "She spreads into my empty heart, filling my emptiness with her. So I can always look inside. That's how I'll live."

Earlier, the singer teased in the album's spoiler images, channeling his inner romantic.

The album is centrally themed around ‘long lost love’ and the pain that comes with parting ways. The singer does absolute justice to his role, vibing with the lyrics.

The album is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 15 at 6PM.

Member of the South Korean band Astro is all set to reveal all of his tracks at the Seoul fan-con, 2024 Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator, that is scheduled for Saturday, February 13.



