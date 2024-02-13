Meghan Markle hints at quitting showbiz career forever after Harry's meeting with King Charles

Meghan Markle hints at quitting showbiz career forever

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has seemingly said goodbye to her acting career forever as she avoided discussing it in her latest lengthy essay about herself on the new Sussex website.



The Duke an Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot in 2018, have sacrificed a lot for each other since they began their new journey together.

Former actress Meghan, who may have made her name in the showbiz industry, seemingly does not want to be remembered for.

It seems as the former suits star has changed her mind with the recent quiet launch of Sussex.com, the Duchess looks to have pinned her focus onto other future projects.

Harry and Meghan have surprised fans with their new stunt week after the Duke's much-talked meeting with his cancer-stricken father King Charles at Clarence House in the UK.

The mother-of-two, in her 590-word "About Me" section on the new website, only attributed 25 words to her acting career, instead choosing to focus her attention mainly on her projects with the Duke.

Describing Meghan as a "feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity," the write-up features a lot on The Archewell Foundation harry and Meghan founded in 2020 to support communities in need.

It suggests Meghan has no been given green signal by the Hollywood bosses even after all her stunts and efforts to win their support as some of the couple's critics branded them "talentless" and "Hollywood flop" while slamming the pair's lucrative deals with the streaming giants.

Recently, Meghan's Suits co-stars have seemingly snubbed the Duchess after she failed to attend their Super Bowl reunion and reboot. It came just weeks after she was heavily tipped to return to the legal drama that made her famous.



Meghan later goes on to discuss their Archetypes Spotify podcast. Other topics that received more than the lowly 25-word count given to the biggest part of her CV was her accolade as a NY Times Best Selling author for her kids' book, The Bench, as well as her being a major advocate for mental health.

