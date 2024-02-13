Tyler Perry's new drama lands at Netflix as part of first-look deal

Tyler Perry is continuing his meteoric rise, signing a multi-year first-look series deal with streaming giant Netflix. This expands their existing partnership, which already encompasses a film production agreement.



The news comes alongside the announcement of Perry's first project under the new deal, a 16-episode drama titled Beauty in Black.

The first-look deal grants Netflix preferential rights to develop and acquire new television series created by Perry. This marks a significant move for both parties, solidifying Perry's position as a major player in the television industry and bolstering Netflix's content library with content targeted towards Black audiences.

Beauty in Black, written, directed, and produced by Perry himself, follows the lives of two contrasting women: Kimmie, struggling to make ends meet after being kicked out by her mother, and Mallory, a successful businesswoman. Their paths intertwine, leading them on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

Perry's previous collaborations with Netflix have proven successful. Films like A Jazzman's Blues and upcoming projects Six Triple Eight and Mea Culpa showcase his diverse storytelling abilities. This new series deal signifies Netflix's confidence in Perry's talent and vision, aiming to replicate the success seen on the film side.

"I'm excited to expand my relationship with Netflix and tell more stories that resonate with our audience," said Perry in a statement. "With 'Beauty in Black,' I wanted to explore the complexities of ambition, sisterhood, and finding your place in the world, all through the lens of Black women's experiences."