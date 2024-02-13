‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans will NEVER know ‘lot’ about Sandoval: Ariana Madrix

Ariana Madrix talks about fans knowing about Scandoval

Ariana Madrix got candid about the details of her controversy with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.



The reality star revealed that certain details about Scandoval are still unknown.

When questioned about meeting Vanderpump Rules fans who believe they are well-versed in every aspect of Madix's ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's affair, Madix stated, "There's a lot that they will never know," on Good Morning America on Saturday, February 10.

“To be fair, they do know a lot but there’s a lot they’ll never know.”

In addition, Madix criticised Bravo viewers for making snap decisions while watching season 11, pointing out that the show's current episodes were taped months after she learned of Sandoval's extramarital affair with then-costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

“Things air so much longer after [they take place]. You do get people who ask, ‘Why aren’t you doing this?’” she added. “And [the answer] is that it is February and that took place in June [2023].”

In March 2023, rumours circulated that Madix and Sandoval, 41, had ended their nearly ten-year romance because of Sandoval's affair. To further document the controversy, fresh footage was shot for a new season finale.

Following several weeks, the ensemble, which included Madix, Sandoval, Leviss, 28, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and James Kennedy, got back together to talk about their conflict.