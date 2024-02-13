Hailey Bieber attends 2024 Super Bowl with new hairdo: Check Photos

Hailey Bieber debuts new dark hair look at 2024 Super Bowl

Hailey Bieber just fashioned a new hairdo.



The founder of Rhode brought her A-game when it came to beauty to the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11.

She and Justin Bieber watched the game together and she had a slight yet remarkable makeover of her dark chocolate brown hair.

Even though Hailey is well-known for her brunette locks, she raised the ante by dying her hair an even deeper shade of black. She wore her new hairstyle in carefree waves with a central part.

The 27-year-old also gave her understated outfit for the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas an unexpected twist.

Hailey appears to have taken inspiration from TikTok's "Mob Wife" look, dressing in a Saint Laurent coat with a furry animal print, a white T-shirt and denim pants.

Her spouse wore a black ball cap and a light brown shirt from Marine Serre with a crescent moon design, to slightly match her outfit.

However, the couple doesn't always match their attire.

"It's so funny because I see so many people talk about this," she discussed with GQ Hype in an interview.

"He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that's how I'm feeling.”

The makeup-world giant noted, "We can't sit there and be like, 'So I'm going to wear this and you're going to wear this.'"