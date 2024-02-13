Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum shop hand-in-hand in LA

Paris Hilton exhibits a close bond with husband Carter Reum while grabbing some groceries in Los Angeles, Sunday.
At the Studio City Farmers Market, the usually gorgeous reality star was almost unrecognisable in her relatively casual outfit as she strolled with her husband Carter Reum from booth to booth.
The 42-year-old Paris in Love actress wore a fuzzy black hat pulled low to conceal her face, covering up her long blonde hair.
She donned black velour trousers and jacket with an enormous white T-shirt with a fading black Teddy bear print.
The DJ accessorised with green, black and blue trainers to add some colour and stay warm in the frigid weather.
Using social media, she claimed to be at the market getting "organic fruit and vegetables" for her son Phoenix.
"Support Small Businesses", she wrote over the clip.
"At the Farmers Market buying organic fruits and vegetables for Baby P," she wrote, alluded to the nourishment her one-year-old son Phoenix would shortly be receiving.
The couple recently gave birth to daughter London in November. Both children were born via surrogate.
