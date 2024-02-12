Kanye West announces mystery show after ‘Vultures’ chart-topping release

‘Vultures’ track ‘Carnival’ recently reached number 1 on a ‘Top Songs’ chart

Kanye West is celebrating the success of his new album.

Following the release of Vultures 1 – the debut album of his new supergroup with Ty Dolla Sign called ¥$ – Ye announced a surprise performance to showcase his latest musical venture.

The legendary rapper, 46, took to Instagram to tease fans about a mystery event near the Wynn hotel by sharing a cryptic black place card with the number one, symbolising the launch of Vultures Volume One.

Alongside the mysterious post, Kanye wrote, “VULTURES YE & FRIENDS 3120 S. LAS VEGAS BLVD LAS VEGAS 02 11 24 ¥$.”

But the Runaway hitmaker had one more piece of good news to share.

In another post, he further flaunted his triumphs, celebrating the apparent success of the track Carnival from his new collaborative album as the snapshot showed it proudly occupying the top spot on an unknown “Top Songs” chart.

With characteristic Kanye flair, he captioned the celebratory post with, “MOM WE DID IT WE NUMBER 1 AGAIN YEEZY.COM.”

The shout-out was another testament to his deep connection with his late mother, Donda West.



Vultures Volume One is just the beginning, marking the inaugural chapter in Kanye's planned trilogy.