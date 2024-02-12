Nicola Peltz explains why she chopped Brooklyn Beckham cameo from ‘Lola’

File Footage

Nicola Peltz has recently explained why she cut her husband Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from her new movie, Lola.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nicola revealed, “Brooklyn is actually really upset that he did get cut from his one little cameo.”

Nicola, who wrote, directed and starred in the movie, said, “He had one line, ‘Hi,’ but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera, I was like ‘Oh God, we have to move on, good lord’.”

“So, Brooklyn ended up on the chopping block,” continued the 29-year-old.

However, Nicola added, “I couldn’t have done any of this without him because he was such a massive support to me every day on set which I’m so appreciative of.”

Earlier, speaking on The Today Show, Nicola opened up that her writing process for this movie.

“I never planned on directing Lola,” disclosed the actress.

Nicola mentioned, “I always wanted to direct in the future.”

“But, my producer was really the one that gave me enough confidence to go for it,” she remarked.

Nicola pointed out, “All I knew was that I really wanted a female to direct this. That was something that was really important to me.”

Nicola also discussed about her relationship with David and Victoria Beckham.

“I come from a big family, where we're all so close, and, having an even bigger family, and Brooklyn grew up also close with his family...I feel so lucky,” she stated.