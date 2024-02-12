Larsa Pippen unfollows beau Marcus Jordan on Instagram to find 'inner peace'

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship was seemingly in hot water

Larsa Pippen, the Real Housewives of Miami star, sparked breakup rumors with beau Marcus Jordan, after removing all photos of Jordan from her Instagram.

Unfollowing the 33-year-old from her account, Pippen took to her Instagram Story, sharing a poll that asked, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?"

The TV personality also put up a video of Morgan Freeman, channeling her "inner voice."

This came off as a shocker to fans, who rooted for the couple.

Pippen and Jordan met through mutuals in Las Vegas in 2019.

The duo developed a great bond over the years and decided to keep their relationship discreet.

In 2022, they began to spark dating rumors to which Pippen strictly replied: "We're friends," she assured.

"We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

The pair confirmed their romance in January 2023, when they were caught off guard, kissing in Miami Beach, Florida.

In August 2023, Jordan took to Instagram, showcasing Pippen’s diamond ring sparking speculation that the two got engaged.

However, the pair denied of any marriage rumors on their podcast, Separation Anxiety, putting all the rumors to rest.