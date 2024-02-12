Americans slam Prince Harry for 'unwise' decision

Prince Harry has faced fresh backlash for his alleged decision to say the royal family goodbye for wife Meghan Markle as majority of Americans think he's being used by the Duchess.



The Duke of Sussex has been slammed for not being "as intelligent" as former Suits star Meghan Markle, a commentator has claimed.

American media personality Candace Owens has lashed out at the Duke of Sussex for being "manipulated" by Meghan since the start of their relationship in 2016.

Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to the US to start their new lives, securing a number of lucrative deals with entertainment moguls Netflix and Spotify even though they had no big experience.

Expressing her anger over Harry's some shock decisions, Owens claimed the Duke "followed Meghan's American dream" and is "subject to her manipulation".



The journalist also flayed the Duke for his UK stunt as he spent a maximum of 45 minutes with the King following his cancer diagnosis, claiming Americans are "not pleased" with the Duke returning to the US.

"I knew they would end up in LA because that was Meghan's dream. Her dream was to be an A-lister and she was unable to make it on the basis of her own merit as an actress." Owens told GBN America host Nigel Farage.



Owen wen on saying: "So she figured out how to manoeuvre that by marrying a Prince, who the only way to say it, is he's just not as intelligent as her. He's not reading the situation as clearly as other people are reading it. And he has been subjected to her manipulation."

She even alleged that Meghan to "deconstruct" the royal family, accusing: "She wanted fame and she wanted wealth. And I don't want to say that Prince Harry was an unwitting participant. He obviously is not as smart as her, but also he liked the fame and he liked the attention in a certain way as well."

In reaction to Owens comments, Nigel Farage admitted it will be "very hard" for the royal family to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for what they have done.

