Beyonce earns $30 million from Super Bowl stunt

Beyonce left fans in shock as she starred in an advert for American company at the Super Bowl, which reportedly earned her $30 million on Sunday.
The advert saw the singer move through a number of different personas as she attempted to 'break the internet' with her performances.
In a nod to her 2016 album Lemonade, the star was joined by actor Tony Hale in one clip, as he squeezed lemons behind a drinks stand.
On the other hand, Taylor Swifts tole Super Bowl 2024 with her presence to support her lover Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs reigned supreme, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.
Swift and Kelce turned cameras with their emotional reunion as the singer was heard telling Kelce: "It was unbelievable. It was the craziest thing I've ever experienced."
The lovebirds continued their embrace, kissing twice more and whispering to one another before turning to walk arm-in-arm. Both were emotional as tears streamed down Kelce's cheeks.
Usher was joined by his famous friends for a star-studded performance for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea received their marriage license ahead of his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show
