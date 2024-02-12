Taylor Swift steals spotlight at Super Bowl in racy corset and '87' necklace





Taylor Swift displayed her unwavering support for her beau, Travis Kelce, as she gracefully made her way into the Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Sporting a captivating gold pendant necklace bearing Kelce's jersey number, '87,' alongside her entourage.

The necklace, a Stephanie Gottlieb creation, comes with a hefty price tag of $4,250, reflecting Swift's penchant for luxurious accessories.

Dressed in a striking ensemble, she opted for a sleek black corset-style tank top adorned with mesh fabric, perfectly paired with thigh-slit black jeans embellished with a touch of sparkle.

Kelce, renowned as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, will be facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in this year's football extravaganza.

Taylor has been a frequent attendee at NFL games this season, notably showing up to support her partner a remarkable 12 times.

The couple's romance first caught public attention during the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears match in September 2023, though Swift revealed in a Time interview last year that their relationship had actually commenced a few months earlier.

In her conversation with Time, Swift disclosed that they had kept their initial courtship under wraps for a substantial period, allowing them to develop their connection away from the spotlight.

Dismissing any notions of their first public appearance together as a "first date," she emphasized the importance of privacy in their budding relationship.



