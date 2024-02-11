Prince William, Prince Harry ‘may never reconcile’: Here’s why

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds with one another for years and the sibling rivalry took a turn for the worse few years ago.

The Duke of Sussex dashed to visit his father, King Charles, after he received a personal phone call from the king about his cancer diagnosis.

Harry took a 10 to 11-hour flight to meet with the monarch, for merely 30 minutes, and then had to return back to his family in the US. The meeting has sparked a debate on whether what it could mean for the royal rift.

Some experts believe that this may be the beginning of a reconciliation even if it is a long road ahead. However, expert Mark Dolan pointed out in his piece for GB News that this is worrying sign on whether Harry and William would ever reconcile.

“I'm really worried about the relationship between the royal brothers, Diana's beloved boys,” Dolan stated.

“I wish they could come together again. But the Queen's funeral didn't bring them together, the unveiling of a bronze statue for their mother didn't bring them together, and now the diagnosis of a life-threatening illness for their father seized them miles apart both geographically and emotionally.”

Dolan suggested that Harry is “not beyond forgiveness and the door must remain open” but he fears that the “damage is done and that William and Harry may never reconcile.”