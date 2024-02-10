BTS' Jimin pens heartfelt note to fans to mark Lunar New Year

BTS’ Jimin on Saturday, February 10 took to the South-Korean global fan platform Weverse, wishing the army a prosperous Lunar New Year.
While conversing with the BTS Army, the South Korean singer and songwriter wrote: "This is ARMY's Lunar New year! I hope you have a happy Lunar New Year. Don't get sick, and be happy this year."
He further promised his fanbase that he’s planning a return, mentioning about his band member Jungkook, the K-pop idol added: "Jungkook and I are doing well, so don't worry too much. I'll come back again! Eat a lot of delicious food, and don't diet today."
Jimin’s heartfelt note evoked excitement in fans, updating them about the band’s well-being as they pursue their military endeavors.
His return to the global platform brought about a wave of hope and enthusiasm, marking a memorable Lunar Year for fans in their absence.
Both the BTS members, Jimin and Jungkook successfully served their five-week basic training procedures at the Army’s 5th Infantry Division as of January 17 KST.
They are currently serving in the army’s fifth division.
