Saturday February 10, 2024
BTS' Jimin pens heartfelt note to fans to mark Lunar New Year

BTS' Jimin, including other six members are currently undergoing mandatory military service

By Charles Leroy
February 10, 2024
BTS' Jimin pens heartfelt note to fan to celebrate Lunar New Year

BTS’ Jimin on Saturday, February 10 took to the South-Korean global fan platform Weverse, wishing the army a prosperous Lunar New Year.

While conversing with the BTS Army, the South Korean singer and songwriter wrote: "This is ARMY's Lunar New year! I hope you have a happy Lunar New Year. Don't get sick, and be happy this year."

He further promised his fanbase that he’s planning a return, mentioning about his band member Jungkook, the K-pop idol added: "Jungkook and I are doing well, so don't worry too much. I'll come back again! Eat a lot of delicious food, and don't diet today."

Jimin’s heartfelt note evoked excitement in fans, updating them about the band’s well-being as they pursue their military endeavors.

His return to the global platform brought about a wave of hope and enthusiasm, marking a memorable Lunar Year for fans in their absence.

Both the BTS members, Jimin and Jungkook successfully served their five-week basic training procedures at the Army’s 5th Infantry Division as of January 17 KST.

They are currently serving in the army’s fifth division. 