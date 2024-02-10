Carl Weathers cause of death laid bare ahead of Super Bowl appearance

Carl Weathers was 76 years old when he passed away earlier this month

Carl Weathers passed away of heart disease earlier this month.

In the death certificate obtained by The Blast, the Rocky alum suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease for years, which eventually led to his death.

According to Mayo Clinic, the heart condition refers to the accumulation of fats, cholesterol and other substances in an on the artery walls, known as plaque.

The 76-year-old actor passed away inside of his home in Venice, California on February 2 at 12:18 am. He was discovered by his son Matthew Weathers, who informed the authorities of his demise.

The late actor received an outpouring of tributes from his fellow stars and fans on the internet after confirmation of the devastating news via a statement.

His decades-long acting credits include his breakout role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky trilogy alongside Sylvester Stallone.

The former professional football player also appeared in various television shows, including the Disney+ hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Ahead of his unfortunate passing, Carl was gearing up to appear in an upcoming Super Bowl ad in association with online sports-betting company FanDuel, which will air on February 11.

According to the firm’s executive vice president of marketing, Andrew Sneyd, the Happy Gilmore star will still appear in the ad, but with a few more changes.