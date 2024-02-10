Alicia Keys to join Usher as for Super Bowl, reviving 'My Boo' magic

Usher and Alicia Keys to Perform Together at Super Bowl, Recreating 'My Boo' Success"

Ahead of Usher's highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance, Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys has been spotted rehearsing with the iconic singer 45 at Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

The duo, known for their 2004 chart-topping collaboration My Boo, is set to grace the stage together for a memorable reunion during Sunday's spectacle.



Reports from TMZ confirm Keys' involvement in the rehearsal sessions, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding Usher's halftime show.

The acclaimed performer has been dropping hints about additional surprise guests, with talks reportedly underway to include pop sensation Justin Bieber.

Usher, who famously signed Bieber to his record label in 2008, has been in direct communication with the 29-year-old star, especially following Sorry singer's recent comeback performance in Toronto amidst his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Usher emphasized the significance of including hit songs like Yeah! in his performance, expressing his intention to feature fellow artists Lil Jon and Ludacris alongside him on stage.

According to recent TMZ reports, discussions regarding Justin Bieber's potential involvement in Usher's Super Bowl halftime show are ongoing, with nothing officially confirmed.



