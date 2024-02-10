Ozzy Osbourne slams Kanye West over unauthorized Black Sabbath sample

Ozzy Osbourne calls out Kanye West for song sampling without permission.

Renowned rocker Ozzy Osbourne has publicly criticized rapper Kanye West for incorporating an interpolation of the Black Sabbath classic War Pigs in his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures.

Scheduled for release on February 9th, 2024, the album features a sample from Osbourne's 1983 solo performance at the US Festival, reportedly used without the singer's consent.



West's recent project has stirred controversy not only for its unauthorized sampling but also due to the rapper's alleged antisemitic remarks in interviews.

Consequently, he has faced significant backlash, with several brands severing ties with him.

In a statement released by Ozzy, he explicitly states that West requested permission to sample a portion of the live performance but was denied due to his perception of West as an antisemite, citing the rapper's controversial statements.

The album's controversial nature extends beyond its independent status, with critics noting striking similarities between its artwork and that of "Filosofem" by Norwegian black metal band Burzum.

This comparison has stirred further controversy due to Burzum's frontman, Varg Vikernes, who has faced criticism for espousing anti-Jewish beliefs.

Amidst these controversies, West's unauthorized sampling of a song from heavy metal icon Ozzy has exacerbated tensions.

Despite Osbourne's explicit denial of permission for the sample's use, West proceeded to incorporate it into his album.

In response, he has publicly disassociated himself from the rapper, declaring, "I want no association with this man."

Meanwhile, as West faces backlash and artist disputes, the rock legend has been making headlines of his own with announcements of his impending retirement from live performances.

These final shows are slated to mark the conclusion of Ozzy's legendary career on stage.