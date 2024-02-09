Leah Remini over the moon after netizens compared to Beyonce wax figure

Leah Remini shares reaction to Beyonce wax figure on social media

Leah Remini is over the moon after netizens compared her to Beyonce wax figure.

On Thursday, Lean took to X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!”

“This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé,” she added.

Leah posted on social media in response to a TMZ Live tweet featuring Beyonce wax with a caption, “Beyonce's new wax figure is being compared to Leah Remini. Who do you think it looks like?”

On February 8, the UK-based Madame Tussauds unveiled Beyonce as well as Lady Gaga’s wax on social media.

However, Beyonce fans expressed their disappointment with her statue, as most of them compared it with Leah on X.

One user said, “That's leah remini with a tan.”

Another quipped, “Beyoncé Giselle Leah Remini-Knowles-Carter.”

“I thought this was Leah Remini before I opened the pic,” remarked a third user.

Some social media users also saw resemblance to Rihanna and Tyra Banks.

This isn’t the first time the wax museum was slammed for its depiction of popular figures.

In October, Lil Wayne hilariously reacted to a figure of himself, tweeting, “Sorry wax museum but dat ain’t me! You tried tho and I appreciate the effort.”

Earlier 2017, the New York City launched a figure that many critics noted did not look like the Grammy winner, comparing it to the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Christina Aguilera and Kate Gosselin.