Jennifer Garner steps out with twin sister in rare family outing

Jennifer Garner gave fans a rare look into her family life after she shared a touching photo with her younger sister Susannah Kay Garner and their mother Patricia Garner on social media.

The picture showed the three women, who hail from West Virginia, holding hands while taking a walk through the woods.

Jennifer kept her outfit casual in a white t-shirt, tailored black shorts, navy sneakers, black glasses and a simple ponytail.

Whereas, Susannah wore a red t-shirt with white stripes, denim shorts and sneakers, while Patricia opted for a white and blue bohemian t-shirt, black sweatpants and sneakers.

The Family Switch actress captioned the post, “July, I barely knew you,” adding a heart emoji.

Ben Affleck's ex-wife is the middle child of three sisters, with Melissa Lynn Garner being the oldest and Susannah the youngest. The sisters chose very different career paths.

One earned an MBA, one became a CPA and Jennifer built her career as an actress. Their mother Patricia explained to Southern Living that she always encouraged them to find their own way, saying, “We let the girls do their own thing. I have one daughter who has an MBA, one who is a CPA and one who is an actress.”

Patricia also taught her daughters the importance of working hard and being independent. She recalled her own early jobs, saying, “I always had a job in high school. I worked at a men's clothing shop and babysat. In college, I worked at a summer stock theater for free, building sets and cleaning toilets.”

She also stressed values of kindness and community, which became central to her daughters’ lives. Jennifer once reflected on her upbringing.

She said, “I feel so fortunate to have grown up in a place where people look out for each other. Community is the one thing people crave most, and it's hard to come by. I grew up with such an excess of it that now wherever I go, the first thing I do is build my group.”

However, Jennifer said that being the middle sibling is one of the most defining parts of her identity,